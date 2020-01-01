Dwayne Johnson stunned by Thanksgiving parade balloon tribute

Dwayne Johnson was stoked to see his balloon tribute in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The action man's massive inflatable likeness, inspired by a much-lampooned 1996 photo, flew over the parade route on Thursday morning, and Dwayne was overwhelmed.

"Never in my wildest dreams," he wrote. "I've been a lucky SOB to have done some pretty cool sh** in my career, but after seeing my @nbcyoungrock FANNY PACK FLOAT in the #MacysThanksgivingParade, this might take the cake.

"This time in my life may represent when I had just $7 bucks in my fanny pack, but at least I had enough COOL to tuck my turtleneck in and wear fake silver jewelry because it was all I could afford. And my massive plucked raised eyebrow is the stuff that dreams (and nightmares) are made of. Float on, kid... you might just make it one day."

The balloon was included by NBC bosses to promote the movie star's upcoming scripted comedy series Young Rock, which is set to premiere next year.