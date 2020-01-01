John Travolta thanks fans on first Thanksgiving as a widower

John Travolta has thanked fans for their unwavering support as he celebrates his first Thanksgiving since the passing of his late wife, Kelly Preston.

The Jerry Maguire actress died in July, aged 57, after a two-year battle with breast cancer, leaving behind her spouse of 28 years, who took to Instagram on Thursday to give thanks.

"I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," John said in a video published on the picture-sharing site. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

The latest post came days after John took to social media to mark son Benjamin's 10th birthday with a touching dedication and rare photo on Tuesday.

"Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!" Travolta captioned a shot of the pair.

The Saturday Night Fever star confirmed the sad news of his wife's death via Instagram in July, telling fans: "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.

"My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

Travolta shared daughter Ella, 20, and son Benjamin, 10, with Preston, who he wed in 1991. The couple also shared son Jett, who died at the age of 16 in January 2009, after suffering a seizure during a family holiday in the Bahamas.