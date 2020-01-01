Glenn Close: 'Gwyneth Paltrow's Shakespeare in Love Oscar win didn't make sense'

Glenn Close doesn't think Gwyneth Paltrow deserved her Best Actress Oscar for Shakespeare in Love.

The Goop lifestyle mogul picked up the prize during the 1999 ceremony for her role as Viola de Lesseps, William Shakespeare's fictional lover, in the romantic period comedy-drama film.

Speaking to ABC News' Popcorn with Peter Travers, Close admitted she would have picked Central Station's Fernanda Montenegro as the winner over Paltrow.

"I honestly feel that to be nominated by your peers is about as good as it gets. And then, I've never understood how you could honestly compare performances, you know," she explained.

"I remember the year Gwyneth Paltrow won over that incredible actress who was in 'Central Station' and I thought, 'What?' It doesn't make sense'," Close mused.

“So I think who wins has a lot of things to do with how things have been, you know, whether it has traction or whatever. Publicity, how much money did they have to put it out in front of everybody's sight. I have to be philosophical about it, if I was upset about it," she shared.

Gwyneth and Fernanda's fellow competitors in the Best Actress category in 1999 were Cate Blanchett for Elizabeth, Meryl Streep for One True Thing and Emily Watson for Hilary and Jackie.