Saved by the Bell producers apologise for Selena Gomez kidney transplant joke

Saved by the Bell's producers have apologised for joking about Selena Gomez's kidney transplant in the revived show.

The Rare hitmaker received a kidney from her friend, actress Francia Raisa, after being diagnosed with lupus, and the programme's executive producers, along with bosses from Peacock and NBCUniversal, were quick to say sorry after making fun of the situation during episode six of the reboot.

"We apologise. It was never our intention to make light of Selena’s health," show executives told Us Weekly.

"We have been in touch with her team and will be making a donation to her charity, The Selena Gomez Fund for Lupus Research at USC," they added.

During the episode, two of the show's stars argue over who donated a kidney to Selena, while the words, 'Does Selena Gomez even have a kidney?' are seen written on the walls.

The scenes prompted a new hashtag, #RespectSelenaGomez, which started trending on Twitter, with fans of the Wolves singer taking to the platform to express their anger.

Francia also addressed the situation, writing on her own page: "Appreciate the apology but let’s not forget about the donors that potentially felt offended and dismissed from the spray paint written on the wall."

She added: "As a kidney donor I want to show love and let other donors know that you are not alone. You are seen. You are appreciated. You are so brave and your selfless act is very much appreciated and valued!"