George Clooney's wife kept movie star waiting for proposal answer

George Clooney was left on his knees when he asked his wife Amal to marry him, because she refused to answer right away.

The Oscar winner revealed he and the human rights lawyer had never really discussed marriage before he proposed, and he was surprised she took so long to respond.

"I asked her out of the blue, took her a long time to say yes," Clooney told CBS Sunday Morning.

"I was on my knee for, like, 20 minutes. I finally said, 'Look, I'm gonna throw my hip out!'" he joked.

Amal eventually said yes and the two wed in 2014, three years before they became parents to twins - something else that came as a surprise to the Michael Clayton star.

"We never talked about having kids, and then one day we just said, 'What do you think?'" he recalled.

Clooney recounted: "We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They're like, 'You got a baby boy!' and I was like, 'Baby boy, fantastic!' And they go, 'And you got another one there'."

He went on: "I was up for one. Again, I'm old. All of a sudden, it's two. It's hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for, like, 10 minutes, just staring at this piece of paper going, 'What? Two?'"

But he loves being a father-of-two, confessing his marriage and his kids have made him a better man: "There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me," Clooney reflected.

"It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me," he mused.

"And then we had these two knuckleheads," he said, referring to his now three-year-old children, Ella and Alexander.

"It is very fulfilling and something I... didn't see coming... It's unbelievable," he added.