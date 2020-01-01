Anne Hathaway: 'Motherhood is more than just a challenge'

Anne Hathaway has revealed she often feels like she's doing everything wrong as a mother.

The Devil Wears Prada star, who shares Jonathan, four, and Jack, 12 months, with her husband Adam Shulman, tells Australia's Stellar magazine she's found plenty of positivity during her time as a mother-of-two but at times she has felt herself on a "learning curve".

"During the lockdown? Can I curse? The f**king laundry! But, you know, I’m always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone," she says.

"As a mum, I’ve found tonnes of opportunities. There’s obviously a learning curve – you just have to be kind to yourself with that because you do feel like you’re doing everything wrong, especially in the early days. But it’s more than just a challenge."

The actress previously insisted she's far from the perfect parent.

"I fall short every day, but I’m not going to beat myself up about it... I try to be nice to myself. I’m not big on mommy guilt. I just don’t really do it unless I really, really, really, really, really need to," she admitted.