Jennifer Lawrence's family summer camp destroyed by fire

Jennifer Lawrence's brother is asking for help after the family's summer camp went up in flames over the weekend.

Camp Hi-Ho in Simpsonville, Kentucky, was ravaged by the blaze, which destroyed a barn that doubles as a sanctuary for visiting kids, and now the Oscar winner's brother, Blaine, is reaching out to the parents of past campers for help.

In an email obtained by TMZ, the owner and director of Camp Hi-Ho reveals the barn also housed an office space he used and an apartment, as well as stalls for the family horses, a riding area for kids, and an indoor rock wall.

An arts and crafts pavilion and a garage loaded with farm equipment was also destroyed by the fire.

But Blaine is determined to rebuild and open again for summer 2021, when he hopes the Covid-19 lockdown will be over.

He is also asking for donations via a fundraiser and is urging families to sign up and come back to the camp.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Jennifer, who is one of Hollywood's highest paid actresses, also has older brother Ben.