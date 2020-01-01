NEWS Barack Obama gives Drake 'stamp of approval' to play him in biopic Newsdesk Share with :





Barack Obama has given Drake his "stamp of approval" to play him in any future biopic.



The 59-year-old former president was quizzed about the possibility of his life and career being immortalised on the big screen, and confessed he already has someone in mind to play the leading man.



“I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready..." he explained during an interview with Complex’s 360 With Speedy Morman.

And he joked that he and wife Michelle Obama's two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, would fully support the God's Plan hitmaker playing their father.



“Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it," Obama quipped.



The Canadian rapper, who began his career as an actor TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation, expressed his desire to play the first-ever Black President of the United States back in 2010, and said he's been constantly preparing by studying Obama's addresses.



"Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice," Drake told Paper magazine. "Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him.”