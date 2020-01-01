Laverne Cox and friend targeted in 'transphobic' attack during hike

Laverne Cox and her friend were targeted in an allegedly "transphobic" attack during a hike over the weekend.

The Orange Is the New Black star took to Instagram to recount the incident, which occurred as she and her pal were on a socially-distanced walk in Los Angeles' Griffith Park.

In a video, Laverne explained that a man approached them to ask for the time in what she described as an "aggressive tone". After her friend answered the man, he then asked "guy or girl?", which prompted Laverne's pal to tell him to "f**k off". According to the star, who was born male before undergoing gender reassignment surgery, the man then started hitting her friend.

She added that, while she took her phone out to contact 911, neither she nor her friend could call for help until the attack was over - as it was done in a "split-second".

"I have dealt with this a lot, but I guess it never fails to be shocking,” she said. “It’s not safe in the world. I don’t like to think about that a lot, but it is the truth. It’s not safe if you’re a trans person. Obviously, I know this well, but yeah, it’s just really sad."

Admitting she had gone onto Instagram soon after the attack had occurred, Laverne said that it had been "triggering" for her, as it made her think of all the times in her life she's been bullied and harassed.

Concluding her video, Laverne insisted: "It’s not your fault that there are people who are not cool with you existing in the world. It was not my friend’s fault. It was not my fault. We have a right to walk in the park. We chose to walk in the park. It’s not your fault if something like this happens to you. If you can, travel with friends. It’s great to be safe out there. Be careful. I love you. Stay safe. Happy holidays."

Kerry Washington was among those commenting on her video, writing: "Woman!!!!!!!! Ugh. I am so sorry. Love you," while Jamie Chung wrote: "I’m sorry you and your friend were attacked. This is infuriating. I hope he was reported and you gave them his description."