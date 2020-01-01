Lashana Lynch missed out on various Marvel roles before Captain Marvel casting

Lashana Lynch was turned down for a "good handful" of Marvel roles before landing a part in Captain Marvel.

The 33-year-old British actress revealed she had actually auditioned for a few roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, before eventually being cast as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in last year's Captain Marvel.

Lashana told GQ that she had been pursuing a role in one of the studio's big-budget blockbusters for a couple of years, and auditioned for a part in Tom Hardy's Sony/Marvel crossover flick, Venom.

"I’d been taping for years. (Casting director) Sarah Finn at Marvel knew me in and out because I’d taped for many roles, big and small. Black Panther – I won’t say (whom), because I’ve got friends in the film – Venom, an Avengers film... There were a good handful," she shared.

The actress played feisty single mother Maria in the Marvel blockbuster, opposite Brie Larson as the titular superhero, and a star-studded cast including Jude Law, Annette Bening, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Lashana was also so convinced she would eventually be welcomed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that she told her castmates on the U.S. historical drama series Still Star-Crossed back in 2017 about her dreams.

"I remember telling them, 'The next thing I want to do is play a superhero. I want to aim for Marvel.’ And they were like, ‘Uhhh, OK.’ You guys don’t know me. If I say I want to walk through this wall, then I’m probably going to do it within about two years," she laughed.