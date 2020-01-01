Ryan Reynolds has hilarious response to petition for Vancouver street to be named after him

Ryan Reynolds has had a hilarious reaction to a petition for a Vancouver street to be named after him.

The petition was started by KiSS radio's The Kevin and Sonia Show with Tara Jean, who stated that the Deadpool star is "Vancouver’s favourite son” who “deserves to have a street named after him (or at least a lane). It’s time."

The hosts cited Ryan's dedication to his home city and his and wife Blake Lively's philanthropic efforts as reasons for the road rename.

Although the radio personalities admitted that Vancouver "only names streets after people who have passed," they noted that exceptions had been made to this.

"PLUS technically Ryan Reynolds is Dead(pool)," the petition claimed, "We think we have a solid case here."

While fans were quick to back the petition, Ryan himself isn't keen on the idea.

The 44-year-old wrote on Twitter: "Very kind but hard pass. If traffic sucks everyone will say, ‘Ryan Reynolds is a mess’ or ‘Ryan Reynolds is really backed up.’”

He added: "My brothers would enjoy this too much."

Despite Reynold's objections, the petition now has over 3,000 signatures. KiSS radio show has updated it with Reynold's comments, and asked listeners: "So ... should we keep it going, even if it's just for the hilarious puns and the reasons he listed?"