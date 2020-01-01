NEWS Keleigh Sperry cried watching husband Miles Teller in Top Gun sequel Newsdesk Share with :





Keleigh Sperry had an emotional reaction when she watched a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick, which features her husband, Miles Teller.



Chatting with Men’s Journal, Teller shared that the couple saw a sneak preview of the yet-to-be-released movie a few weeks ago, and that his wife loved it.



"The movie just blew me away, and my wife said, ‘That might be the best film I have ever seen'. She was crying multiple times," he said.



Teller stars as Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, in the Top Gun sequel, the son of character Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw from the original 1986 film.



"Playing Goose’s kid and getting to continue that storyline that was established in such a powerful way all those years ago, there is a lot of history there," Teller mused.



"I think when audiences realise the character I play is that tiny kid they saw in the original, it is going to hit," he went on.



Elsewhere in the interview, Teller revealed that the film was made without the use of a greenscreen.



"Every shot, every stunt, was the result of the work, the real sweat, that we all put into it. The production was over the course of a full year, which was definitely the longest shoot I have ever been part of," he recalled.



Describing how he prepped for the role, Teller explained that because all of the aerial elements were shot practically, he underwent three months of flight training before production commenced.



"That time was important to get comfortable with the crafts but also to build up our G-force tolerance," he noted.

Top Gun:Maverick is slated for release in July 2021.