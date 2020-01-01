Jonathan Bennett engaged

Mean Girls hunk Jonathan Bennett is set to wed his longtime boyfriend.

The actor, famed for his role as handsome Aaron Samuels, Lindsay Lohan's love interest, in the hit teen comedy, accepted a proposal from his partner, TV personality Jaymes Vaughan, while with his family over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, when he played Bennett a special tune he had written just for the big moment.

"My sister shouted for me to come outside 'real quick' and my F.O.M.O. (fear of missing out) kicked in so I ran outside," he recalled to People.com. "Then I looked over and saw Jaymes holding a sign that said, 'We never did find our song, so I wrote it for you.' That's when I knew I was getting proposed to because it was the same type of sign he made when he told me he loved me for the first time. And then I began to ugly-cry the ugliest cry anyone has ever cried.

"And then I heard a song playing from a place I didn't even realise we had a speaker and Jaymes told me to just listen. It was Jaymes' voice singing the most beautiful song I had ever heard, a song about our relationship. I've always loved his voice, and to hear his voice singing to me was really special. It's hard to describe what it feels like to have a song written about you that is so specific and that reassures all your insecurities. It was the best song I've ever heard."

However, 39-year-old Bennett confesses his memory of the rest of the proposal is a little hazy.

"It's hard for me to really remember the rest because I think my body just decided to black out and ugly-cry. All I was doing was ugly-crying," he smiled. "But I just remember feeling like I was home. I knew from the minute I saw him with the sign I was getting proposed to.

"When I saw Jaymes take a knee I was so excited I just started hysterically screaming because I didn't know how to express myself properly. There was a moment when you feel like 'Oh, this is forever, I understand it.' I screamed 'Yes' immediately. Actually it was, 'Yes! Of course!'"

The sound of wedding bells isn't the only reason Bennett has to celebrate this year - he's also starring in a groundbreaking new TV movie for the Hallmark Channel. The Christmas House, which recently premiered, is the first of the U.S. network's holiday films to feature a gay lead.

Bennett and Vaughan have been dating since 2017.