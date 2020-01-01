Amy Adams responds to criticism of Hillbilly Elegy

Amy Adams has defended her critically panned new movie Hillbilly Elegy.

The family drama, directed by Oscar winner Ron Howard, debuted on streaming giant Netflix last month and is based on the 2016 memoir of the same name by author and businessman J. D. Vance.

It follows three generations of an Appalachian family in Ohio and focuses on Vance's relationship with his drug addict mother, played by Adams, and his supportive grandmother, portrayed by Glenn Close.

Since its release on 24 November, it has been mauled by critics and viewers, who have slammed the negative portrayal of those living in Appalachia, which is a huge swathe of mountains stretching from Newfoundland to Alabama.

Adams was recently quizzed about the poor reviews Hillbilly Elegy has received, and she said she believed the movie and its themes were "universal".

"I think the themes of this movie are very universal. Whether it be generational trauma, whether it be just examining where we come from to understand where we're going and who we are," she told NME. "I think the universality of the themes of the movie far transcend politics."

"I never would presume to say what critics should or shouldn't do," the Arrival star said when asked if critics should put their political views aside when watching Hillbilly Elegy. "Everybody has a voice and can use it how they choose to use it."

Hollywood icon Close also added that the film "wasn't made with politics in mind, it was made with Ron's intent. I think he succeeded magnificently to tell the story of a very specific family."

Hillbilly Elegy is available to stream on Netflix now.