Millie Bobby Brown upset by fan encounter while Christmas shopping

Millie Bobby Brown has urged fans to be more respectful after one ignored her request not to filmed while Christmas shopping over the weekend.

The Stranger Things star teared up in a video she posted on her Instagram Story account on Monday, as she recalled the encounter with a rude young girl.

"I'm a human being," the actress said in the footage. "It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary.

"I'm making this video to say, 'You have to show more respect for others. No matter who they are or what they do, show respect'."

Millie, 16, claims she agreed to have her photo taken with the fan but objected when she started filming her.

"I am totally fine now but was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected," she added. "It is important to set your boundaries and to speak up. I love you guys. Be kind to one another!"