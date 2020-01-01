NEWS Peter Dinklage to star in The Toxic Avenger reboot Newsdesk Share with :





Peter Dinklage has signed up to star in a reboot of The Toxic Avenger.



The Game of Thrones actor will lead Legendary Entertainment's contemporary reimagining of the successful 1984 low-budget superhero black comedy hit, which spawned a franchise consisting of three sequels, a stage musical, a video game, a comic, and a children's TV cartoon.



The Toxic Avenger subverts the superhero genre in the vein of Ryan Reynolds' famous Marvel Comics antihero Deadpool. It tells the story of a struggling everyman who is pushed into a vat of toxic waste and transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.



According to Deadline, Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment, the independent film production company behind the 1984 original, will serve as producers on the reboot, which is being directed by Macon Blair.



The Green Room actor and I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore filmmaker was announced as the director and writer of the project back in March 2019.



The Toxic Avenger's success lead to the sequels The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie, and Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV.



Dinklage, who is already attached to another of Blair's directorial projects, Brothers, has been lining up his film slate since he finished portraying Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones last year. He is currently filming the musical Cyrano, Joe Wright's movie adaptation of the play Cyrano de Bergerac.