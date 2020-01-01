NEWS Rebel Wilson's trainer shares pride at her weight loss Newsdesk Share with :





Rebel Wilson's trainer Jono Castano Acero has shared his pride at his client hitting her weight loss goal with a month to spare.



The curvy Australian actress declared 2020 was her "Year of Health", and embarked on a mission to slim down to 165 pounds (75kg).



Rebel excitedly told fans over the weekend that she had hit her magic number, and no one is more proud than fitness trainer Jono.



Sharing Rebel's announcement on his Instagram Stories, the ripped workout expert added: "Extremely proud of you @rebelwilson!! Goal achieved (hand up emoji)."



In her own post, Bridesmaids star Rebel posted a photo of scales displaying her new weight: 74.6kg.



"Hit my goal with one month to spare!" she told her 9.3 million followers. "Even though it's not about a weight number, it's about being healthy, I needed a tangible measurement to have as a goal and that was 75kg's (165 pounds).



"I wanna go live on Insta on Tuesday night when I'm back in US to share stuff with you guys and thank everyone for their support. S000 until then... 6pm NYC time."



The Pitch Perfect star is currently in Austria staying at the VIVAMAYR medical spa, the location she started her health journey earlier this year.