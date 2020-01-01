Lily Collins struggled to research Mank character

Lily Collins had to rely on her imagination to bring her portrayal of Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's secretary to life onscreen, because there was so little known about Rita Alexander.

Collins features opposite Gary Oldman as the famed Hollywood scriptwriter in David Fincher's new movie Mank, which chronicles the tumultuous development of Orson Welles' 1941 cinematic masterpiece, but she struggled to find out more about Alexander's life from press clippings and the history books before cameras started rolling.

"I really couldn't (find much about her), there was very little research to be done, unfortunately," Collins told U.S. breakfast show Today.

"I saw, I think, maybe two photos of her and from my research there were a few blurbs, but otherwise I had to leave it up to some imagination," she said.

Production on Mank took place late last year, while Collins was still working on her Netflix drama series Emily in Paris, and she had to spend two weekends flying back and forth between France and the U.S. to juggle the two projects.

"It was quite strange," she shared of switching between roles.

"I had to fly back to Los Angeles twice during filming (of Emily in Paris) for 24-hour periods on the weekend to do camera tests, fittings, rehearsals (for Mank)."

She went on: "Luckily, Emily is bright, bold and a little bit obvious, and American, and then Rita is in a black and white world, she's British, she's more still and subtle, so the two characters couldn't be more different, but it definitely was an interesting time to fit both in at the same time. But I'm honoured to have been able to do both."