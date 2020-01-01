Jamie Dornan's daughters love dressing up dad

Jamie Dornan loves to play dress up with his three girls - but his daughters have most fun putting dad in mum's frocks.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, who shares Dulcie, seven, Elva, four, and 21-month-old Alberta with his actress and composer wife Amelia Warner, has had extra time to play with the kids during the U.K.'s latest COVID lockdown, which ends on Wednesday, and he has opened up about what home life has been like.

"They like to play dress up," the actor told Live with Kelly and Ryan, explaining the girls' idea of 'dress up' is rather different from his own.

"They like to dress me up," he laughed, as a hilarious photo of the hunk sporting pigtails, a beard, a long red dress, and high heels appeared on the screen.

"You know what happened here?" Jamie continued.

He clarified: "I didn't have a say over the frock. I came in and my eldest two (daughters) had chosen that one for me and said, 'This is the one you're wearing daddy'. And I said, 'That's fine, you don't have to ask me twice'."

He went on: "So I jumped in (the dress) and my wife came home like, 20 minutes later. I was still in it."

Amelia had no problem with her man's new look.

"She wasn't even shocked that I was wearing a dress," he admitted. "She was just annoyed I was wearing that dress because it's one of her favourite dresses," he shared.