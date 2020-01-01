NEWS Rosario Dawson insists discrimination charges against her family have been dropped Newsdesk Share with :





Rosario Dawson has broken her silence about her 2019 legal spat with a transgender man, insisting the discrimination case against her family quickly disappeared.



The Rent actress was accused of having anti-trans bias against Dedrek Finley, who claimed Rosario and members of her family allegedly used the wrong pronouns after he came out. He also reported he had fought with the star's mother.



In a new Vanity Fair interview, Dawson said, "I understand... why people were concerned, and are concerned. I would be too if I heard some of those claims. But I mean, as we’re seeing right now in these past months, and just recently, actually, the truth is coming out. Every single claim of discrimination has been dismissed by the person who made them...



"This is coming from someone I've known since I was a teenager, the better part of my life, and who my family was trying to help as we have many times in the past, it really just makes me sad. But I still have a great empathy for him."



According to the publication, court records show that 18 of the 20 claims were withdrawn voluntarily without a settlement. Two counts alleging a physical altercation are still awaiting a judge's ruling before they can proceed.



"The reason that all of the discrimination claims were dropped is because they didn’t happen," Rosario added. "I was raised in a very inclusive and loving way, and that’s how I’ve lived my entire life. I’ve always used my voice to fight for, lift up, and empower the LGBTQA community, and use my platform to channel trans voices, in fiction and nonfiction work that I’ve produced and directed. So I feel the record is really clear."