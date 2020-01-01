NEWS The Umbrella Academy stars salute castmate Elliot Page for coming out as transgender Newsdesk Share with :





Elliot Page's The Umbrella Academy castmates have all applauded the actor for coming out as transgender.



The Juno star, formerly known as Ellen Page, took to social media on Tuesday to make the announcement, in which the 33-year-old expressed a desire to be referred to by his new identity, and with the pronouns "he" and "they".



Following the news, Page was inundated with warm wishes from his The Umbrella Academy pals, with Tom Hopper tweeting: "Elliot, I'm so proud of you, and even prouder to call you family. All the love."



Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Page's sister on the hit Netflix show, adds: "I love you. So. Much."



There were also salutes from Eden Cupid, T.J. McGibbon, Jordan Claire Robbins, and David Castaneda.



Patricia Arquette, whose late sister Alexis was transgender, Miley Cyrus, and James Gunn are among the stars who have shared their support for Page.



Ellen DeGeneres has now added her voice to the outpouring of love, writing on Twitter: "Sending love to my friend,

@TheElliotPage."