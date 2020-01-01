NEWS Oscars 2021 will not be held virtually Newsdesk Share with :





Next year's Oscars will go ahead as normal, as organisers insist the ceremony will not be held virtually.



Back in June, it was announced that the Academy Awards would be postponed by two months in 2021, moving from February to April, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



This year has seen the Emmy Awards and People's Choice Awards adapting to the social distancing restrictions, with both ceremonies being held with no audience and nominees appearing via Zoom from their homes.



However, a representative for the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences said the Oscars would be going ahead at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 25 April.



"The Oscars in-person telecast will happen," they told Variety.



A source also told the outlet that a rehearsal of the event with "multiple options" has already been held to ensure organisers adhere to strict safety protocols, and it's not yet known how many people will be allowed inside the 3,400-seat venue.



The global health crisis prompted the film industry to shut down back in March, and as some cinema chains across the U.S. and the U.K. remain closed, a number of movies have had their release dates postponed, possibly pushing them out of contention for recognition during awards season.



The Academy has already confirmed films that premiere on streaming platforms qualify for submission this year.

The Oscars ceremony is traditionally the conclusion of the glitzy awards season, and is pre-empted by the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the BAFTAs.



However, it's not yet known if those ceremonies will go ahead in-person, or be broadcast virtually.