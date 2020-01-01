Viggo Mortensen defends playing gay man in Falling

Viggo Mortensen has defended playing a gay man in his feature directorial debut Falling.

In the drama, The Lord of the Rings actor stars as John, who invites his conservative, homophobic, and dementia-suffering father Willis to live with him and his husband, played by Terry Chen.

In an interview with The Times about his role in the film, Mortensen was asked about the recent controversy surrounding straight actors taking on gay roles, and he replied: "Look, these are the times we're living in, and I think it's healthy that those issues are brought up. The short answer is that I didn't think it was a problem. And people then ask me, 'Well what about Terry Chen, who plays my husband in the film, is he a homosexual?'

"And the answer is I don't know, and I would never have the temerity to ask someone if they were, during the casting process. And how do you know what my life is? You're assuming that I'm completely straight. Maybe I am, maybe I'm not. And it's frankly none of your business."

He concluded: "I want my movie to work, and I want the character of John to be effective. So if I didn't think it was a good idea, I wouldn't do it."

Mortensen, 62, was married to American singer Exene Cervenka, the mother of his son Henry, between 1987 and 1997, and he has been in a relationship with Spanish actress Ariadna Gil since 2009.

Falling is due for release in cinemas on Friday.