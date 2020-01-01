Covid shuts down Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's new TV show

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's adaptation of Ingmar Bergman's Scenes From a Marriage has become the latest TV drama to shut down production due to Covid-19.

The limited series has been halted for two weeks after two production crew members tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Deadline.

Jessica and Oscar are in isolation and those who were in close contact with the two crew members are being quarantined, while the set is undergoing deep cleaning.

The actors play a feuding American couple in director Hagai Levi's revamp, which is slated to debut in 2021.

The HBO series was originally set to star Michelle Williams in one of the lead roles but she exited the project over scheduling issues.

The original 1973 Swedish mini-series starred Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson.

It marks a reunion for the two lead stars, who worked opposite each other in 2014 drama A Most Violent Year, which scored Jessica a Golden Globe nomination.

They also both appear in 2020 documentary Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy, about movement coach Moni Yakim.