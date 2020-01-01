Isla Fisher would love to be involved in Wedding Crashers sequel

Isla Fisher is ready to sign up for the Wedding Crashers sequel, if they want her back.

The Australian actress starred as the sex-crazed bridesmaid Gloria Cleary in the hit 2005 comedy, alongside Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, Christopher Walken, and Bradley Cooper.

The movie followed divorce mediators John and Jeremy, played by Wilson and Vaughn, who crash weddings to hook up with single women before eventually hitting it off with two sisters and contemplating giving up their bachelor lifestyle in order to settle down.

Rumours of a follow-up have been circulating for years, and back in November, Vaughn confirmed that he and Wilson were in the "early stages" of discussing a sequel with director David Dobkin.

And in a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Fisher was quizzed over the news that a Wedding Crashers 2 could be on the way, and she revealed that while she's still in the dark over the project, she'd love to reprise her role.

"I would love to be involved in that project. I love David Dobkin, I think my career is owed to him (by) giving me a break with that character, and she’s such a wild, out there, hilarious person that it would be fun to do that. But I have not heard. I’m as in the dark as everyone else," she shared.

In 2014, Dobkin teased the possibility of a sequel that would feature John and Jeremy facing off against an experienced wedding crasher, played by Daniel Craig.