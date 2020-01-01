NEWS Clea DuVall found it a 'privilege' to make history with the same-sex love story in 'Happiest Season' Newsdesk Share with :





The 43-year-old filmmaker has helmed the festive rom-com which stars Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as a lesbian couple. It marks the first romantic Christmas movie about a same-sex couple to be released by a major Hollywood studio and Clea was honoured to have the chance to make the motion picture.



Asked about being the first director to oversee such a film, she said: "I think it's a privilege. And yes, I know being the first comes with a lot of expectations. But I also felt like it's so long for a movie like this to be made on this scale, you know?



"All I really was hoping for is that it would give studios or streamers the impression that movies like this have an audience, and that people want to see them. I just wanted to do a good enough job that I would get to make more on a larger scale. That LGTBQ stories would be – you know, that there would be more of them!"



The movie revolves around Abby (Stewart) and Harper (Davis) and Clea confessed that she has ideas for a sequel following the pair.



She told Variety: "I would love to do a sequel.



"I mean, I have a couple of ideas. We all had such a great time making the movie that we were talking about it then. But it was also just like, who knew if anybody would care about the movie or not? So I definitely am more than open to it."



Clea explained that she has been blown away by the "remarkable" reaction to the movie since it was released.

She said: "It was kind of remarkable. In all the years I've been doing this, I've never had anything come out and have so many people reaching out to me. It was really cool.



"To do something that so many people were noticing – I'm not really used to that. I'm really a fly-under-the-radar guy."