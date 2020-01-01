Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before her 'Year of Health'

Rebel Wilson's relationship with Jacob Busch began before she embarked on her transformative "Year of Health".

The Bridesmaids actress opened up about her weight loss journey in an Instagram Live session after reaching her goal weight of 75 kgs.

And as she spoke about what had inspired her to shed the pounds, Rebel also revealed her romance with Busch has been going for well over a year.

"Someone's asking me if 'the hot guy on your Instagram is your boyfriend'. Yes, that is correct," she said. "He's a very private person, so I don't like to give away too much in that department. But I will say we dated before I started any of this health journey, as well as now.

"So that goes to show you, ladies: you don’t have to be a certain size to get a boyfriend."

The 40-year-old actress also went into more detail with her followers about having her eggs frozen, explaining that she had been "thinking about fertility" and wanted to be in the best possible shape she could be.

"I knew I was going to have a bit more time. I was also freezing my eggs because — as all good, career women out there should note — that if that's something that interests you, it's a pretty good time to do it," she advised. "I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to do this. I'm going to get healthy'. And how I started is (that) I did go to a professional place to do a detox."

Rebel booked a stay at wellness clinic VivaMayr in Austria and started "to feel a lot better" following her stay at the facility, which helps clients focus on whole foods with high alkaline content such as vegetables, fish, and sheep's milk yoghurt, and cut down on sugar and gluten, and vowed to continue with her journey.

"I wrote a little letter to myself about how I'm really gonna give it my all this year, and then I did," she added. "Am I glad that I did it? Yeah. The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight in there because I needed some tangible thing."

"I'm really glad I did it because I think it was time. What I'm proud of myself is doing that and having a lot more balance now in my life."