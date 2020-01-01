Jennifer Lopez shut down wedding plans twice in 2020

Jennifer Lopez has called off her wedding to fiance Alex Rodriguez twice in the last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple had been planning to tie the knot in Italy over the summer but travel and safety restrictions shut down the nuptials, and now Lopez has revealed the pair postponed another ceremony.

"You know, we’ve talked about so many different things cause we had to cancel the wedding last year because of COVID, because of the quarantine, and we actually did it twice, which people don’t know, where we had it in different times (sic)," J.Lo told Access Hollywood.

"First one cancelled and then second one cancelled as well... We kind of have let it go for a second," she went on.

J.Lo explained that she and Rodriguez are taking a relaxed approach to the event's timing.

"I think we just feel like, 'Let’s just wait it out'. There’s no rush. We’re good. Everything’s cool. It will happen when the time is right," she shared.

She added that the couple is grateful for their relationship and don't need a big wedding.

"I feel like it's not a huge priority to go and have a big wedding right now. That's not what life is all about, life is about just enjoying each other and spending time and really being grateful for all of the things that we have," she mused.

Retired baseball star Rodriguez proposed in March 2019.