George Clooney: 'America still means a lot to the world'

George Clooney refuses to believe America has lost its spirit, insisting countries around the world still look to the U.S. as a beacon of hope.

The Oscar winner, who now spends much of his time in England and Italy, said he has travelled enough to understand what the world thinks of the U.S.A. - and it makes him proud to be an American

"I'm always optimistic about this country," the Ocean's Eleven star told People magazine in his People of the Year expose.

"We fail a great deal, but I've been to so many countries that are really failed states, and they look to this country for leadership," Clooney explained.

Although he admitted the U.S. had its flaws, Clooney suggested this was not a reason to write the country off.

Proclaiming: "We come up short a lot - race being our great original sin and clearly the one we've been the worst at - but we are in the constant process of trying to find a more perfect union," Clooney insisted: "You can't give up. I believe in the American spirit".

Clooney also discussed the history of his nation and how it increased his awareness of politics from a young age.

"I grew up in a generation where all the people that mattered to us were being murdered, from Martin Luther King to Bobby and Jack Kennedy to Malcolm X and Medgar Evers, and all these things that counted were going on, with women's rights, civil rights, the anti-Vietnam (war protests)," he remarked.

These turbulent events led to increased civic participation, he told the publication.

"I remember my father saying, 'Don't come back and look me in the eye unless you stand up to (bullies and racists)'. I'm glad to have been raised that way," he shared.