Mindy Kaling shot Vogue India cover six weeks after welcoming son

Mindy Kaling almost turned down the opportunity to grace the cover of Vogue India because the photoshoot was scheduled to take place just six weeks after welcoming her second child.

Fans of The Mindy Project star didn't even know she was pregnant, and she gave birth to a baby boy in early September - only going public with the news days later.

Now Kaling has revealed she is the new cover girl for Vogue in her family's native India, but doubts about her self-image postpartum almost cost her the big gig.

Debuting the shoot on social media on Wednesday, the new mother wrote, "I was so excited to be asked to be the cover of

@VOGUEIndia's December issue but seriously nervous because I would have to shoot it six weeks after giving birth to my son Spencer."

She explained: "I was not feeling body confident, and even considered saying no. But @KatieGreenthal and Vogue surrounded me with talented and wonderful people, and now I'm thrilled I have these photos as a memento of this very specific time in my life."

Kaling added: "'Post partum pandemic fabulous' is what I like to call it. Thank you @VOGUEIndia, I love you! More photos to come. Enjoy!"

Kaling appears on the cover in a red and white striped dress, and her fans and famous friends were quick to shower her with love online, with Olivia Munn, BJ Novak, and Padma Lakshmi among those heaping praise on the star.

In addition to her newborn son, Kaling is also mother to daughter Katherine, who turns three later this month. She has never shared the identity of her children's fathers.