Mads Mikkelsen: 'Replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts will be tricky'

Mads Mikkelsen has admitted taking over from Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3 is going to be difficult.

In November, Depp confirmed he was resigning from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the wizarding franchise after Warner Bros. had asked him to quit following his highly-publicised legal battle with British newspaper The Sun, which he lost.

Mikkelsen, who was director David Yates' favourite to take on the role, was announced as his replacement later that month, and the Danish actor has finally spoken about joining the third instalment in the Fantastic Beasts saga.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 55-year-old was asked how his version of the villainous wizard Grindelwald will differ from Depp's portrayal.

"Well it's going to be me, so that's a difference," Mikkelsen quipped. "No, this is the tricky part. We're still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own.

"But also we have to find a few links (to the previous version of the character) and some bridges so it doesn't completely detach from what he's already masterfully achieved.”

Depp made a brief appearance as Grindelwald in 2016's Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and went on to have a more starring role in 2018's Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Despite his initial shock at the circumstances of being offered the role, Mikkelsen hopes that both Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard can get their careers back on track after candid details of their turbulent marriage were made public during the legal spat.

"Job wise, it's obviously super interesting and nice. It's also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon,” he sighed.

Fantastic Beasts 3, also starring Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law, is scheduled to be released in July 2022.