Margot Robbie in talks to replace Emma Stone in Babylon

Margot Robbie is in early talks to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's upcoming drama Babylon.

It was announced in summer 2019 that the Oscar-winning actress would be reuniting with her La La Land director and starring alongside Brad Pitt in the period drama.

However, Deadline now reports that Stone has been forced to drop out of the project due to scheduling reasons, and the Suicide Squad star is in early discussions to take over the lead female role and reunite with her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Pitt.

Plot details for Babylon are scarce but it's being described as a period, R-rated drama which is set in the shifting moment in Hollywood when the industry turned from silent film to "talkies", and will feature a mix of real-life and fictional characters.

When Paramount Pictures acquired the project in late 2019, officials set a Christmas Day 2021 release, putting it firmly in a date for awards contention, but it's unknown how the Covid-19 pandemic has shifted the schedule, which is reportedly set to include a Los Angeles-based shoot.

The film, the director's next movie after 2018's First Man, will be produced by Chazelle's wife Olivia Hamilton as well as Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, Matt Plouffe, and Marc Platt.

Robbie, who was nominated for an Oscar for her supporting turn in Bombshell earlier this year, has a busy slate of projects ahead. Next year, she will be seen reprising her role of Harley Quinn in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, while she starts production on David O. Russell's latest movie, alongside Christian Bale and John David Washington, in January.