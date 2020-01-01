Gal Gadot to front new spy thriller Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot has signed up to star in new spy thriller Heart of Stone.

The Wonder Woman actress has teamed up with Skydance Media to play a secret agent in the original movie, which could also spawn a franchise, according to Deadline.

Tom Harper, who helmed The Aeronauts, is in talks to direct, with Greg Rucka and Oscar nominee Allison Schroeder penning the script.

Heart of Stone will put a female spin on other hugely successful action thriller franchises such as Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible, which will include an eighth instalment by 2022, and the iconic super spy James Bond, who has been played by six different actors in 25 movies since 1962.

Gadot, who signed an eight-figure deal to star in the flick, will co-produce alongside her Pilot Wave partner, and husband, Jaron Varsano.

Skydance Media is reportedly still deciding on whether Heart of Stone will debut on streaming services, or in cinemas.

Gadot will next be seen in the hotly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984, which has been delayed several times due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The sequel to the 2017 superhero movie, directed by Patty Jenkins, was originally due to be released in June, but was postponed until August after the coronavirus outbreak prompted the worldwide closure of cinemas.

It was pushed again to October, before being delayed until 25 December, when it will debut on streaming service HBO Max.

The Israeli actress will also appear in the star-studded Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, and recently wrapped production on Red Notice with co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.