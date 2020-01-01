NEWS Melissa McCarthy hopes to be back on Little Mermaid set by January Newsdesk Share with :





Melissa McCarthy can't wait to return to shooting Disney's Live-Action The Little Mermaid once coronavirus restrictions lift.



McCarthy, who is set to play the villainous Ursula in the musical fantasy film, told Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she is eager to get back to work.



"For The Little Mermaid, hopefully, if everything is … safe, we go back to shooting in January in London," McCarthy shared, adding: "Which is very exciting."



McCarthy will feature alongside Halle Bailey as Ariel, and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, while Javier Bardem will portray King Triton. Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs, and Awkwafina will provide voices for Flounder the tropical fish, Sebastian the crab, and Scuttle the diving bird, respectively.



Despite Ursula being the film's antagonist, McCarthy said she is relishing her part.



"I have such an affection for Ursula. I know she’s the villain, but I’ve just always kind of been like, ‘Oh my god.’ I mean, she’s kind of delicious to play," the actress enthused.



The Bridesmaid's star also dropped some hints about how she is characterising the sea witch.



"I’m just kind of doing it as if I could be like the vaudevillian night club act that lives in my heart. It’s just so fun, you can’t go too far with her and I’m excited to see it," she proclaimed.