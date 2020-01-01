Scream producers kept cast guessing by handing out hoax scripts

The producers of the new Scream film were so keen to keep cast members, including Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, in the dark about the film's mystery ending, they handed out multiple versions of the script.

Producer William Sherak insists most of the cast and crew aren't sure if they really know the identity of the villain Ghostface in the new film, as hoax screenplays were handed out on set.

Sherak believes the horror franchise has been such a hit over the years partly because of the mystery surrounding the characters, and he wanted to keep that tradition alive with the upcoming fifth instalment.

"There are multiple versions of the draft out there and most of the cast don’t know if they have the right version or not," the producer tells CinemaBlend. "The fun of a Scream movie is that everyone is guilty until proven innocent, not the other way around. So, the goal is to keep that going for as long as possible and have fun with it."

The film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, officially wrapped last month.

Original stars Cox, Campbell and David Arquette have returned for the hotly anticipated sequel, alongside newcomers Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, and Melissa Barrera.

Scream is set to hit theatres in January 2022.