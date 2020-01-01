Olivia Colman to reunite with Helena Bonham Carter for virtual Cinderella

Oscar winner Olivia Colman is reuniting with her The Crown co-star Helena Bonham Carter to make her pantomime debut in a virtual charity production of Cinderella.

The one-hour retelling will feature The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy taking on the titular role in Cinderella: A Comic Relief Pantomime for Christmas, in which Colman will voice the Fairy Godmother, and Bonham Carter will portray the wicked stepmother Lady Devilia.

Unlike traditional Christmas pantomimes, which are staged in person, this play will see the cast reciting their lines from the comfort of their own homes, with the story brought to life onscreen with illustrations from famed Roald Dahl artist Quentin Blake.

It will be broadcast on the U.K.'s BBC Two on Christmas Eve, and will also feature The Night Manager's Tom Hollander as Baron Hardup, alongside This Country stars and real-life siblings Daisy May and Charlie Cooper as The Evil Step Sisters.

Prince Charming will be played by Rege-Jean Page, Guz Khan has been cast as Buttons, and Jimmy Akingbola will step into the role of Dandini.

Filmmaker Richard Curtis, the co-founder of the Comic Relief charity, will executive produce the show, which Matt Lipsey will direct.

"It'll be very funny and merry - and also a great seasonal opportunity to raise crucial funds for the projects that will help the most vulnerable people, at home and abroad - especially now when Covid has made things harder than ever for many," Curtis says.

BBC bosses have also promised a number of other celebrity cameos, including an "incredibly famous person wearing an incredibly unconvincing horse costume".

Viewers will be encouraged to donate to Comic Relief efforts during the broadcast, to support projects aimed at stamping out hunger, providing help to those with mental health struggles, and to aid people facing loneliness over the holidays amid the coronavirus crisis.