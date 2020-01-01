Dune and The Matrix 4 to debut on HBO Max and in cinemas on same day

Warner Bros.'s entire 2021 film slate, including Dune and The Matrix 4, will premiere on HBO Max on the same day they're released in cinemas.

Studio bosses announced that their entire roster of 2021 blockbusters, including In the Heights and The Suicide Squad, will hit the streaming service at the same time they're released in cinemas.

The surprising news was met with criticism from some industry figures, who speculated that it would worsen the crisis facing cinema chains in the U.S. and across the world amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The hybrid model was created as a strategic response to the impact of the ongoing global pandemic," a studio statement reads. "Movie theaters aren't apt to be entirely happy with this and it will be interesting to see what they charge for admission to the Warner Bros' movies."

A total of 17 films are being included in WarnerMedia's controversial decision, including Denis Villeneuve’s star-studded Dune remake featuring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, the hotly-anticipated fourth instalment in the Matrix saga, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical adaptation of his Broadway hit In the Heights, and director James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie.

Denzel Washington's new film The Little Things, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Space Jam: A New Legacy, and The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, are also heading to the streaming platform, as well as being released in cinemas.

The news comes after it was announced last month that superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984, which has been delayed several times during the Covid-19 crisis, would debut on HBO Max and in cinemas on Christmas Day.