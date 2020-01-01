Letitia Wright criticised by fans after 'asking questions' about Covid-19 vaccine

Letitia Wright became a trending topic on Twitter on Thursday night as she raised questions about the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Black Panther star shared a link to a YouTube video which questioned whether or not people should take the vaccine, which is being rolled out in the U.K. from next week.

She wrote alongside the video: "If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled."

The message quickly prompted hordes of replies from fans who criticised Letitia for using her platform to cast doubt on the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Replying to one, Letitia wrote: "You have every right to ask questions about what goes into your body and ask questions until you feel you are ready."

She added: "Not my intention to make anyone upset (prayer hands emoji). Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?"

When someone told Letitia that she should be "informed" before tweeting such a post, she responded: "Totally respect what you are saying here. I’ve also heard from medically qualified doctors who got their articles and videos taken down. Am I still wrong to question whats going on (sic)?"

She also wrote: "Please note I never said anything. I simply posted a video and I think his point of asking about it before is valid."