Bryan Cranston's taste and smell hasn't completely returned after Covid-19 battle

Bryan Cranston still hasn't fully regained his sense of taste or smell months after his Covid-19 battle.

The former Breaking Bad actor has opened up on his recovery from the respiratory illness - which he contracted back in March - and while he's in good health, he admitted he is still feeling the effects.

"The only thing that lingered, and still is to this day, is I lost a percentage of my ability to taste and smell," he said while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I think about 75 per cent has come back, but if someone was brewing coffee, and I walk into a kitchen, I cannot... smell it."

The screen star - whose wife Robin Dearden got coronavirus first - revealed he was ill for about 10 days.

"We had a few days of achiness, but not enough to keep you in bed," he explained. "I had a temperature of 99 for about three hours, and then just exhaustion for a week after that."

He also joked that he and Robin got the virus early because they "didn't want to miss out", quipping: "It was a surprise to us because we heard it was coming over, and then all of a sudden, she got it first. She gave it to me because we share."