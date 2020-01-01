Police respond to shots fired by construction worker on Billie Lourd property

Los Angeles police are on the hunt for a disgruntled construction worker who reportedly fired a gun on actress Billie Lourd's family property.

The incident is believed to have occurred earlier this week following an argument between two builders after one man was released from his job, prompting him to allegedly pull out a rifle and aim it at his former colleague. He ended up shooting the gun at the ground, before leaving the scene.

No one was hurt, but the incident was reported to authorities, and they are now searching for the man who fired the weapon, according to TMZ.

The American Horror Story actress wasn’t present at the time of the altercation, which occurred on the Beverly Hills compound which houses the side-by-side homes of her late mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, who died within a day of each other in December 2016.

Lourd, who welcomed her first child Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell in September, inherited the properties and initially placed them up for sale. However, the 28-year-old star later decided to take them off the market for a massive renovation project to turn them into one $18 million mega estate.