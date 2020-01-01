Cynthia Erivo to play 19th century African princess in new biopic

Cynthia Erivo has signed up to play a 19th century African princess in a new historical biopic.

The Oscar-nominated actress will star and produce the movie based on the life of Omoba Aina, with Benedict Cumberbatch serving as executive producer, according to Deadline.

Aina was an Egbado princess of the Yoruba people in West Africa who was orphaned and later enslaved by a king. She was then sent to England in 1850 and "gifted" to reigning monarch Queen Victoria and renamed Sarah Forbes Bonetta.

Despite public scrutiny, she enjoyed a close relationship with the queen and defied her critics to become an empowered and educated Black woman.

Erivo is overjoyed to be finally bringing the story of Bonetta to life on the big screen, as she and the princess share some similarities.

"It has taken a long time to get to a point where we can even begin to realize this dream. As a Nigerian British woman, to get the opportunity to tell the story of another Nigerian British woman who until now has been erased from the history books, is an honour," she told Deadline.

"Ms. Sarah Forbes Bonetta, Omoba Aina, is truly a passion of mine and I’m so pleased to have been able to find partners in the incredible women, Leah Clarke and Rienkje Attoh, to tell the story and finally give her a voice... I cannot wait to dive into her story. She is indeed the forgotten princess, forgotten no more.”

The Harriet star will produce the biopic alongside Solome Williams, Clarke, Adam Ackland, and Attoh.