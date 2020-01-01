Daniel Radcliffe: 'I would get into fights with random people if I had Twitter'

Daniel Radcliffe is convinced he'd get into "fights with random people" online if he had social media accounts.

The Harry Potter star doesn't have an official Twitter account, and said that if he did, people would constantly be reading stories in the news about how he got into a war of words with someone on the platform.

When asked why he isn't on social media during an appearance on the Hot Ones YouTube series, he replied: "I would love to say there's some sort of intellectual, well thought out reason for this. Because I considered getting a Twitter and I 100 per cent know that if I did, you all would be waking up to stories like 'Dan Radcliffe gets into fight with random person on Twitter'."

Daniel also admitted he doesn't like the idea of social media because he knows it would negatively impact his mental health in the long run.

"When I was younger, not anymore thank god, I would like to look up comments about myself on the Internet and read s**t like that," he added. "That is an insane and bad thing to do. And to me, like Twitter and everything just feels like an extension of that. Unless I want to go just read all nice things about myself, which also feels like another unhealthy thing to do."