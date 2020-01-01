NEWS Neil Patrick Harris wants to entertain trivia fans with new solo board game Newsdesk Share with :





Neil Patrick Harris is putting trivia fans to the test this Christmas with the launch of his own party game for one.

The How I Met Your Mother star has created Box One, a tabletop escape game full of twists and turns, designed to be enjoyed by just one player.



Harris came up with the idea after noticing a gap in the market for innovative new games to play solo.



"I love games, love playing them, love acquiring them, but most games... are party games, games for two to four (people)," Harris told the Today show.

"I thought there's something missing, which is a game that's a party game but for just a single person," he said.



Harris spent over two years developing Box One, making sure it would be entertaining enough to keep game-lovers intrigued until the very end.



"It starts off as simple questions, and it sort of evolves," he explained. "If you like escape room things, if you like immersive things, if you like when something starts out (as one thing) and then becomes something else (this is for you)," Harris went on.



Revealing that he had spent over two years developing the game, he added: "I think it's a really exciting thing for anyone over the age of 14, 15, but adults, if you're in a games and theory mood, I think Box One would be right up your alley, for sure."



He also shared that he wasn't profit-motivated in the game's creation: "I'm not trying to make money on this thing, legitimately I am so pleased with the content and the gameplay, I just want people to play it so they know where my brain is (at)."