NEWS Kylie Jenner seeking legal protection against neighbourhood intruder Newsdesk Share with :





Kylie Jenner has filed for a restraining order against an alleged neighbourhood burglar.

Justin Bergquist was charged with burglary last month after he reportedly broke into an estate in her gated community in California.



According to TMZ, he didn't take anything from the property, but tried to return at a later date, when he was stopped by security guards and handed over to police.



He's said to have told cops he was there to see Kylie, although it's unclear if Bergquist thought the pad he had allegedly gained access to belonged to the mother-of-one.



Now the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and make-up mogul is seeking court protection, although a ruling on her request has yet to be made.



Bergquist has pleaded not guilty and is due back in court in January.



It's not the first time that Kylie has been the victim of an intruder trespassing on her property.



Back in September last year, a man was caught lurking around the beauty mogul's former home in Hidden Hills in California, before being spotted at the house her older sister Kim Kardashian shares with husband Kanye West.



In security footage obtained by TMZ at the time, the man can be seen looking in Kylie's garden, before being scared off by security guards as she tried to access Kim's mailbox.