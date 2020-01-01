Ashley Tisdale can't envision herself taking a long maternity leave

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale isn't planning to take an extended maternity leave after welcoming her first child, because she wants to embrace life as a working mum.

The former High School Musical star is expecting a daughter with her husband Christopher French, but at the moment, she doesn't anticipate putting her career on hiatus for very long.

"They say, like, the first two weeks are hell week (sic)," she tells Us Weekly. "I'm sure I'll take a month off, but I'm the type of person that's a multi-tasker. I love to work."

"I just think I'm very present as a person...," Ashley continues. "I don't see myself taking too much time off. I have a lot going on. I really love having my hands in everything."

And the actress/singer is already making plans to juggle motherhood with her filming commitments for new U.S. reality show The Masked Dancer, on which she serves as a judge, as she wants to approach each shoot like "a workout, maybe, schedule-wise".

Ashley announced her pregnancy in September, shortly after the couple's six year wedding anniversary.

The actress and her musician husband, who wed in 2014, confirmed the baby news by posting photos of themselves admiring Ashley's growing baby bump on their respective Instagram accounts.