Kristen Stewart gets private showcase at Métiers d’Art collection

Chanel showcased the 2021 Métiers d’Art collection to just one very special guest, Kristen Stewart.



The actress was the only person in the audience for the show held in the ballroom of the Chateau de Chenonceau in France's Loire Valley, after a team of 300 cast and crew helped to bring the runway to life for creative director Virginie Viard’s first fashion presentation outside Paris.



Bruno Pavlovsky, Chanel’s president of fashion, said despite original plans to invite 200 people to the show, Viard’s debut Métiers d’Art collection proved to be just as show-stopping without an audience as it was streamed online.



“Really, the only difference with what we had planned initially is that there are no guests,” he told WWD. "Even if it’s a video, even if it’s not live, the result will be the same as a runway show. We’ve tried to make sure that all the ingredients are there to create the same buzz.”



Black-velvet coats, tweed bodysuits, damask gowns with lace collars, hunting vests and cashmere dominated the luxurious collection, which Viard said was inspired by kitsch 1960s French films.



"It’s somewhere between an animated film and the swashbuckling B movies I used to watch as a child,” she said. “The women in them were always quite sexy. I was also extremely inspired by the checkerboard floor in the ballroom, Catherine de’ Medici, Coco Chanel – it’s a mix of everything," Viard added.



Monochromatic pieces, in honour of founder Coco Chanel, also featured in the showcase, and impressive detailing, including tiny pearls, quilted patterns of interlocking Cs, and trompe-l’oeil gold buttons, echoed the fashion house's minimalist style.



And to give VIP guests watching the show from home a slice of backstage action, they were sent an exclusive book of photographer Juergen Teller's snaps of the chateau, as well as audio clips describing the history of the 13th century estate, narrated by Keira Knightley, Penelope Cruz and Anna Mouglalis.