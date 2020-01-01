NEWS Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Sarah Paulson and more log on to Michael Kors' virtual benefit Newsdesk Share with :





Michael Kors rounded up his famous friends and fans for the 2020 Golden Heart Awards, which went virtual this year.



The yearly benefit, which supports food charity God's Love We Deliver, attracted the likes of Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, Sarah Paulson, Kate Hudson, Billy Porter, Naomi Watts, Audra McDonald, Seth Meyers, and Ashley Graham, among others.



"God's Love is more important than ever because they are delivering nutritious meals, at no cost, right to the doors of those living with severe and critical illnesses who are at a high risk during these times," Kors enthused to WWD. "In their 35-year history, God's Love has never turned anyone away. In fact, during this pandemic, they have increased their meal numbers by 30 per cent to ensure that everyone who needed help had access to meals. Their staff and volunteers have gone above and beyond during this extremely challenging time, and they deserve all the support in the world."



Held on Tuesday, which was also World AIDS Day, the Golden Heart Awards coincided with God's Love We Deliver's 35th anniversary.



Frontline workers in the U.S., who have worked throughout the pandemic to bring food to those in need, were the focus of the event.



"I'm grateful to all the celebrities who took the time to band together and create what I think is a really entertaining event - all in the name of raising money for God's Love," Kors said.



Among the evening's entertainment was a performance by the original Broadway cast of Rent - Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, and Taye Diggs, who sang the show's iconic Seasons of Love.