NEWS Heidi Klum collaborates with Disney Villains for new fashion collection Newsdesk Share with :





Heidi Klum has collaborated with Disney Villains for a new collection set to debut on Amazon Fashion.



The model has created a unisex casual sportswear line focusing on the famous villains of Disney's classic animated movies, including Ursula from The Little Mermaid, The Evil Queen from Snow White, Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, and Hades from Hercules.



Klum said she was inspired by the characters' personas, and wanted to bring a modern twist to the iconic cinema baddies.



“I’ve always been drawn to the Disney Villains characters – they’re iconic and we have all grown up loving them and their stories – so when the opportunity came about to collaborate with Disney on a casual collection, I knew I wanted to design pieces using my favourite Villains,” she said in a statement to WWD.



“They each have their own mysterious personalities and I used that inspiration, with modern design elements, to create something that felt both cool and comfortable.”



The collection is priced from $30 (£22) to $130 (£97), and features the sinister expressions of the villains emblazoned in bold graphics and glow-in-the-dark designs on T-shirts, hoodies, tunics, sweatshirts, joggers and a bomber jacket.



Klum, 47, also served as creative director on the campaign.



The Heidi Klum x Disney Villains collection is available now on Amazon Fashion.