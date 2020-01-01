NEWS Kate Moss was 'really nervous' watching daughter Lila open Miu Miu fashion show Newsdesk Share with :





Kate Moss was overwhelmed with nerves watching her daughter Lila Grace Moss make her runway debut at the Miu Miu fashion show in October.



The 18-year-old made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week, with her opening and closing the Italian fashion house's spring/summer 2021 presentation, which was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Her supermodel mum answered a series of questions from her famous friends for a video for British Vogue to accompany her new cover of the fashion glossy, and she was asked by Italian fashion designer Stefano Pilati if she felt "emotional" watching Lila make her debut.



"It was so emotional seeing Lila on the runway," she replied. "Well, it wasn't emotional - I was really nervous for her. I was sitting around the kitchen table, (stylist) Katy England was there and some girlfriends and we were waiting for the show to start on the link. When she came out we were like, 'Ah, she's doing it! She's doing it!' Yeah, I was really proud."



Lila, whose father is magazine editor Jefferson Hack, first followed in her mother’s footsteps in 2016, when she appeared with her on the cover of Vogue Italia. She has since signed with the Kate Moss Agency and was made the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty days before her 16th birthday in 2018.



Elsewhere in the video Q&A, the 46-year-old revealed she has saved most of her clothes for Lila, who has "already started dipping" into her closet, with her adding, "She has recently stolen my Azzedine Alaia skirt. And it's so cute."



Lila made an appearance in the video to ask her mum how she relaxes after a long day, and Kate replied, "I like having a hot bath and getting into bed for a cuddle with you if you're available."