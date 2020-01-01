Nikki Bella dreaming of fall 2021 wedding

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are planning an autumn, 2021 wedding.

The former professional wrestler and the Dancing with the Stars regular became engaged last year and could tie the knot in less than 12 months after Nikki confessed their goal is to get married in the fall.

"We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love and light," she told sister Brie Bella on their The Bellas Podcast.

"I would love November. The end of November would be my goal. Wouldn't that be beautiful? And I've always wanted a wedding like that, like that time of year and that look," Nikki went on.

She also revealed that she and her fiance - the father of her four-month-old son Matteo - are "in heaven" after recently completing a move to Napa, California.

"We're now officially Napa residents," she added.

"And I have to say, we both have been just in heaven. We've driven around, we've done a lot of walking and both Artem and I are like, 'This is home'. We're just on cloud nine," she exclaimed.

Nikki noted the family of three is currently living in a rental while they renovate their home. Once they move into their new abode they will be close to Brie, her husband Daniel Bryan and their two kids, 4-month-old Buddy and 3-year-old Birdie.